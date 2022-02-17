Unfulfilled promises key issue in this zone

Chennai :

Residents of Royapuram zone in Chennai corporation are miffed with the ruling party “since it has not fulfilled the promises made in the poll manifesto including Rs 1,000 for women, and LPG cylinder subsidy”. Otherwise, the zone doesn’t have any nagging civic issues, while those that crop up are mostly taken care of without much delay.





“We would like to elect someone who will get done work faster for people. So we thought that the ruling party would fulfill the promises made during the previous election. But most of them are yet to be fulfilled. They assured that women will get Rs 1,000. During verification they said women staying alone are eligible for it, which was not announced in the poll manifesto,” said A Chandrasekaran, a resident of Grace Garden, Royapuram.





“The government did not give LPG cylinder subsidy every month as promised,” he added.





Residents at Royapuram said they didn’t have any civic issues in the locality for the past three years. During the rainy season, there would be a blockage in the drainage system, and if a complaint is raised to the Metro Water department, they would clear it within an hour.





“If there are any civic issues in the locality, it would be sorted out immediately. But apart from this, the government should do something better for the people. We hoped that the present government would fulfill the promises they made especially since there were many schemes for women in the manifesto. Unfortunately, it remains on paper,” said Shanthini K, of Mint Street, George Town.





She said though the government announced free travel for women on MTC buses, women are facing trouble with fellow passengers and conductors. “They can better cancel it and ensure other schemes are implemented,” she quipped.