‘Hope new member solves sewage issue’

Chennai :

Every day we are forced to walk on the sewage water stagnated in the locality, due to the plastic waste blockage in the drainage.





We are tired of complaining to both the City Corporation Zonal office and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for the past six months.





After the local body election was announced, the civic body has put some sand without draining the sewage water. We think only if the ruling party is elected as ward councillor they will be able to fix the issues quickly.





Even during the campaign, they spoke to every house in the locality and asked about the issues to be attended to.





Also, to avoid theft in this locality we want the councillor to fix CCTV cameras. Instead of taking steps after the incident, it is better to take measures ahead.





— G Purushothaman (25), teacher & resident of Ekkatuthangal