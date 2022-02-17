‘Involve citizens in decision-making’

Chennai :

The government should bring in a decentralised decision-making system, involving the citizens. We want permanent solutions for civic issues and the involvement of citizens is important for the betterment of the city.





The decentralised decision-making system should be a way forward for involving the citizens and pitch in their thoughts to improve the affairs of the city. We also need an area councillor who can be a true representative for the people.





In terms of North Chennai, the councillor should be reflective of the aspirations of the people. Instead of focusing only on civic issues, which is also important for the betterment of the city, people should be in a place where they get to raise their voices about the things they want.





For instance, in Bengaluru, they have area sabha. We cannot believe that everything comes in a package, but we should fight for better implementation for our city. And having a local government is a revolution for our city.





— Nityanand Jayaraman, environmental activist