Ungalil Oruvan: First part of Stalin's autobiography to release this month

Chennai :

Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday, said that the first part of 'Ungalil Oruvan', his autobiography, will be released by the end of this month.





Stalin inaugurated the 45th Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) at YMCA ground in Nandanam. After inaugurating the book fair, Stalin inspected the book stalls and a model of Porunai civilization excavations following which he distributed Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Porkizhi award and BAPASI award.





Then while delivering his address, Stalin said that in the first part of autobiography, he has recorded the first 23 years of his life. "My early life, my school life, college days, interest in politics, his first meeting and his first speech, his experience in cine field, marriage and early phase of MISA will be present in the first part of 'Ungalil Oruvan", said Stalin, who also added that he has participated in BAPASI as an author.





He also said that when former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi inaugurated the Chennai Book Fair in 2007 he made the announcement that a new world class library will be constructed and Anna centenary library was constructed but now owing to local body elections he could not make any new announcement but hinted that after the conclusion of local body elections public can expect a big announcement.





Explaining the importance of books, Stalin said that it was Dravidar Kazhagam which opened the doors of knowledge for the oppressed classes by printing books on self respect and distributing them to the public. "Periyar described books as his descendents, former Chief Minister C N Annadurai asked people to set up libraries in their houses and Karunanidhi asked people to see the world through the books", added Stalin.