Jharkhand man held for elderly woman's murder in Ambattur

Chennai :

The Ambattur police have solved the murder of an elderly woman in Ayapakkam by arresting a man of Jharkhand native on Wednesday.





Police said that the suspect Biram Tudu (29) was traced with the location of the deceased Nirmala's missing mobile phone, which he had hidden in his underwear. A shoulder bag, artificial jewels and a wallet with Rs 2,200 which were missing from Nirmala's house were also seized from him. Though Biram Tudu initially denied his involvement in the murder, police after interrogation confirmed that he could killed Nirmala for gain as he was found in possession of lost valuables.





A graduate, Biram Tudu moved to Chennai a few months ago and stayed with his uncle in Pattaravakkam to work in a company for the monthly salary of Rs 10,000. "It was not a planned murder. Biram enters Nirmala's house looking for valuables. When he tried to flee after taking he could, Nirmala woke up. He immediately attacked her with wooden reaper and she fell unconscious. While he fled the spot, Nirmala died before neighbours entered the house next morning," said inspector Ramasamy.





Police said that Biram did not have any cases against him in Jharkhand. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.