Newly married man found dead with multiple injuries in Thirukazhukundram

Chennai :

A 21-year-old newly married man was found dead with burns and cut injuries in Thirukazhukundram on Tuesday.

According to police, Maqbool met Nishanthini (20) of Kalpakkam through social media and the couple fell in love. A few months ago Nishanthini went to Karnataka and there they got married in a temple and stayed together in Karnataka in a rented house. The deceased was Maqbool from Karnataka.





Three months ago Nishanthini contacted her father Rajendran and apologised and told him about difficulties she faced. Police said Rajendran asked the couple to move to Kalpakkam and stay with him. Following that, three months ago the couple reached Tamil Nadu and was staying in a house in Thirukazukundram. Rajendran also arranged a job for Maqbool in a private firm.





Two days ago Nishanthini's mother fell ill and she was admitted to a hospital and Nishanthini was taking care of her mother. On Tuesday morning since Maqbool did not come to work and as he did not responding to the phone calls. Due to this his friends got suspicion and visited the house and found him lying dead with cut and burn injuries.





On information, the Thirukazhukundram police team visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. Police have registered a case whether he died due to suffering electric shock or was murdered by somebody. The police are also inquiring his father-in-law Rajendran.