Man painting the median fatally knocked down on GNT road

Chennai :

The deceased K Venkaiah of Nellore district had been engaged to paint the median on the GNT road and the accident happened when Venkaiah tried to take photos after painting the median in Arambakkam.





Around 11.15 am, a truck proceeding towards Andhra Pradesh knocked Venkaiah and came to a halt after ramming another mini truck. Venkaiah was rushed to the emergency care centre in Elavur, but he was declared brought dead. Arambakkam police registered a case about the accident.