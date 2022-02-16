Couple among 4 held for job fraud, car seized

Chennai :

The Central Crime Branch of the city police have arrested four persons including a couple for cheating as many as 16 people to the tune of Rs 70 lakh on the promise of getting them jobs in airport and other fields.





The accused were identified as K Kiran (41) of Pozhichalur, his wife Sherli Sangeetha, S Palanivelu (35) of Kovilambakkam and G Sangeetha (36) of Chittoor. A car and fake documents, computers and printers were seized from them.





One Harinath Anandan of Arani had lodged a complaint that he was cheated of Rs 3.80 lakh on the promise of job in the airport and the job fraud wing had registered a case.





Investigation revealed that the gang cheated many others on the same promise and the accused were arrested. All four were remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, another absconding accused in a different job fraud was also arrested by the CCB.The accused B Srinivasan of Tiruchy along with the main accused Ravikumar, already arrested, sent a man named Rakesh Dharma to Malaysia on a tourist visa to work in a company there. However, the victim was arrested by police in Malaysia in 2019. He returned to India with the help of Indian embassy there and lodged a complaint, said police.