MTC driver run over inside depot, colleague arrested

Chennai :

A 59-year-old MTC driver was run over inside the Basin Bridge depot on Tuesday night and his colleague has been arrested.





The deceased Albert of Puzhal was on medical leave for the last two weeks and the incident when he was walking inside the depot around 9 pm.





Another MTC driver S Dinesh Kumar (39) who was on the night shift filled fuel in one of the buses and took the vehicle on reverse to park it at the entrance when he unexpectedly ran over Albert.





Albert was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital but he was declared dead around 11pm.





Elephant Gate traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.





Truck runs over teen





In another fatal accident, a 19-year-old youth was fatally knocked down a speeding truck in Kolathur. The deceased Sunil of Lakshmipuram was a college student and the incident happened when he was on the way to Red Hills from Koyambedu on a two-wheeler with a friend on Tuesday evening. Near Dhandhankuppam signal, a truck rammed the bike from behind and fled without stopping. Sunil who rode the bike died on the spot and his friend was rushed to rushed to the nearby hospital. Poonamallee traffic investigation police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the truck.