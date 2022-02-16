45th Chennai book fair to be inaugurated by Stalin today

Chennai :

The 45th Chennai book fair will kickstart in YMCA grounds in Nandanam today with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin launching it on 5 PM. The fair will go on from February 16 to March 6.





Part of the curtain-raiser, the CM would also give Kalaignar M Karunanidhi 'Porkizhi' awards and BAPASI awards.





The 18-day event is hosted by Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI). The event was postponed owing to the third wave of Covid19.





The fair will be open for public from 11 am to 8 pm everyday. With over 790 stalls and books of almost one lakh topics, book lovers are in for a treat.







