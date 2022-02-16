House-keeping workers fish out 960 gm gold from airport dustbins

Chennai :

House-keeping workers of the Chennai airport fished out two packages containing a total of 960 gm of gold worth Rs 42.8 lakh from dustbins while cleaning the International Terminal arrival area on Monday.





The workers noticed two packages inside 2 dustbins and informed the security officials in the airport.





The security officials on opening the packages found gold in paste form wrapped in the polythene cover. Soon the gold was handed over to the customs officials.





The customs officials suspect that it might be smuggled from Dubai or Sri Lanka and the smugglers might have dropped it in the dustbins fearing customs officers.





The customs officials are trying to identify the smuggler with the help of CCTV footage.