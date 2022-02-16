Elderly woman alone at home hacked to death in Ambattur

Chennai :

A 64-year-old woman was beaten to death by unidentified person when she was asleep inside her house in Ambattur in the wee hours of Tuesday.





The deceased Nirmala was alone at the house at T G Anna Nagar in Ayapakkam near Ambattur as her husband Sarath Chandran (66) had gone to Gudiyattam to meet their daughter. The couple’s son Santhosh Raj was staying in a separate house a few metres away from their house.





On Tuesday morning, Santhosh Raj reached Nirmala’s house and found it latched on outside. He opened the door only to find his mother lying unconscious with bleeding injuries and disrobed.





On information, Ambattur police came to the spot and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Police have launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage, since it shows a man moving in a suspicious manner in the neighbourhood.





Police said that Nirmala was attacked with wooden reapers and added that postmortem report is awaited to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted. “It does not look like a murder for gain since no valuables were missing,” said an officer.





Investigation is on to identify the suspect and the motive behind the murder will be known only after the murderer is arrested, said police.