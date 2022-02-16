Madras HC dismisses wife’s petition for early hearing of YouTuber’s bail plea

Chennai :

A division bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a habeas corpus application filed by YouTuber Madan alias Madan Kumar’s wife Krithiga Madhan, seeking the early hearing of a bail petition moved for his release.





The controversial YouTuber is currently under jailed in the Puzhal Central Prison for allegedly hosting obscene conversations on his YouTube gaming channel.





The bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice AA Nakkiran dismissed the habeas corpus petition after questioning the rationale behind filing a habeas corpus while the bail application is to be heard soon.





“Comments made by the accused are toxic in nature. Why should we grant bail or let Madan out,” the bench asked while dismissing the petition.





Krithiga had contended that her husband was under incarceration for more than seven months and he needs to be treated for several health-related ailments. However, the police vehemently objected to her argument submitting that the accused was in good health and needs only physiotherapy for his ailments.





Recording submissions, the court dismissed the habeas corpus petition.





It may be noted that the Cybercrime Cell of the Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, had arrested Madan from a village in Dharmapuri district on June 18, 2021, on charges of hosting obscene conversations with minors and women while live-streaming gaming videos.





On July 5, Chennai city police commissioner issued an order to detain Madan under Goondas Act.