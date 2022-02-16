Trust Communists to work for people, says Rohini during campaign for 21-yr-old in fray

Chennai :

Actor Rohini Molleti on Tuesday appealed to voters of ward 98 of Greater Chennai Corporation to vote for the CPM candidate A Priyadharshini, stating that she would stand with the people and fight for their welfare.





“Communist party is the one that always fights for the rights and welfare of the people. I told the voters that if they elect a Communist as a ward councillor, they will work for their welfare,” she told reporters after her door-to-door campaign at Villivakkam.





The actor who is also the office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes’ Association interacted with voters and enquired about the issues they faced. “Communist party members take up the issues concerning the people and find a solution for it whether they are in power or not. Basic issues can be resolved only by those who are in touch with the people and are concerned about them,” she said. Though she is one of the youngest candidates in the fray, Priyadharshini is well aware of the issues faced by the people, Rohini said. “She has assured to find a solution to the drinking water and sewage issues. She promised to get pensions for the needy senior citizens. Besides, she will also resolve the long-standing patta issues,” she added.





When asked about the hijab controversy, she said no one has the right to decide what another person should wear. “Everyone has the freedom to wear the dress of their choice. There is no law that says you have to dress like this,” she said, urging the public should not encourage divisive politics. She also called upon the public to come forward to protect the communal harmony and unity in the diversity of the country.