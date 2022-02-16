‘Will vote for the person who can resolve our issues’

Chennai :

During the last northeast monsoon, the locality remained inundated for more than a week. This lead to a massive increase in mosquito menace in the whole area.





It was only after raising multiple complaints that the officials finally took steps to pump out the stagnant water. Also, when the work on Chennai Metro Rail was started, the roads were damaged.





Now we witness at least three-four accidents every day because of the poor condition of the road. When we approached officials asking them to address the issue, they said the roads here would be re-laid only after the Metro Rail work is completed.





We hope the person who gets elected as the new councillor would take steps to ensure that the work is done faster. Frequent disruption in power supply is another issue that all the households here are facing, which the ward representative should take up with the authorities concerned.





All the candidates are approaching people seeing our votes. But none of them are asking us the issues that the residents in the locality are facing. The issues that we are facing are at least a decade old, and whoever convinces me that she/he would resolve them would get my vote in this election.





—M Thenarasu alias Ganesh (51), runs a mechanic shop in Tondiarpet