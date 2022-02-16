Man rapes girlfriend after spiking drinks, arrested after three years

Chennai :

Gummidipoondi police arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of allegedly raping his girlfriend after spiking her drinks three years ago.





The accused, B Prabu of Madharpakkam village, was running a dance school in the locality where the victim’s brother was a student. Prabu befriended the victim on the pretext of helping her in connection with a rape case against her former boyfriend at Tirumangalam all-woman police station.





According to the victim, Prabu invited her to his house and spiked her drinks. When she woke up the next day, she realised she was sexually assaulted. When she confronted Prabu, the latter allegedly promised to marry her.





But even after she became pregnant, Prabu allegedly delayed marriage and then threatened her with dire consequences if she raised the marriage proposal.





As the alleged rape in 2019 took place at Madharpakkam, she lodged a complaint at Gummidipoondi all-woman police station. Police registered a case after inquiry and arrested Prabu. He was remanded to judicial custody.