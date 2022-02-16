DMK man’s murder: One more suspect surrenders at court, remanded in custody

Chennai :

A 23-year-old youth surrendered at the Egmore court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of DMK functionary C Selvam.





A Arun of Vyasarpadi appeared before the court around 11 am was remanded till February 21 before being lodged at Saidapet sub-jail with the direction to produce him before the Alandur court.





Madipakkam police, who have already arrested six men in connection with the murder, is expected to take Arun into custody for interrogation.





Selvam, a realtor from Kuberan Nagar in Madiapakkam, was tipped to get a seat in the local body elections.





The murder happened on February 1 night when he was talking to his friends on Bazaar Road in Madipakkam. Six men reached the spot in a car and a two-wheeler and hacked Selvam to death on the spot.