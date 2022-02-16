Panel to check pvt medical colleges, will take action if found overcharging fees: Health secy

Chennai :

The Directorate of Medical Education has set up a separate team to monitor and ensure that private medical colleges were not charging more than the government-mandated fees, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday. Those found violating this would face strict action, he added.





A dedicated telephone number would be set up on which students and parents can report instances where they are being forced to pay over and above the mandated fee. “The earlier complaints on overcharging by private medical colleges have been considered and addressed,” Radhakrishnan said.





The Health secretary attended the starting of the foundation course for first-year MBBS students in Madras Medical College on Tuesday and distributed a handbook on introductory classes for medical students to the freshers. There are 6,658 students enrolled in government and aided medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.





Commenting on Covid cases, he said as the numbers are declining, only 2,690 patients were admitted to hospitals as against the capacity of 130 lakh beds in Tamil Nadu. However, he hastened to add, people should not be careless because of the reduction in cases and ensure adhering to safety protocols.





He added that more than one lakh people have not got the second vaccine dose, while about 46.23 lakh people in the 18-44 age group and 37.25 lakh over 60 years have not received the first dose. The number of Covid care centres would be gradually reduced as the cases decrease, and the healthcare workers at these facilities would be placed in other departments, Radhakrishnan added.