29-year-old cop dies in road mishap

Chennai :

A 29-year-old police constable died and another was injured in an accident after their bike was rammed by a car in Nandanam on Monday.





The deceased Guruprakash of Thenkasi was a grade II constable in the Avadi TSP battaion. Police said on Monday around 10.30 Guruprakash along with another constable Mayilsammy, was travelling on the Poonamallee - St Thomas Mount Road on a bike. When they were nearing the Ramapuram signal a car that came from behind rammed on the bike and on impact they fell on the road and Guruprakash with severe head injuries died on the spot. Manoj Mayilsammy who suffered injuries was taken to the Royapettah GH. The Mount Traffic investigation police sent the body for post-mortem and police who registered a case arrested the car driver Gopinath (27), an engineer from Namakkal.