Kasturba Nagar residents rues over commercialization of residential areas

Chennai :

S.Sridharan, President, ROKA (Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association), pointed out that mis-aligned storm water drains in the locality has become the reason for the flooding. "Land use zones are modified without consulting with the residents and has led to over commercialization of residential areas. Over commercialization has led to poor traffic management," he added.





Other issues in the locality are a wine shop in the residential area disturbing peace and security as well as becoming a nuisance. Also, cameras set up by the police are non-functional.





"Sewer pipes (cast iron) were laid over 40 years back and they have corroded and are leaking leading to poor flow and consequent backing up of sewage into houses and apartments. Sewer lines need to be relaid urgently. Unauthorised broadband and television poles with entangled cables hanging loose all over the place," he added.





The association also urged the new council to conduct ward level meetings with the public participation as no meetings were conducted presently. "Apart from implementing better solid waste management practices with penalties being imposed on violators, both ordinary residents and especially bulk waste generators. Also, Buckingham Canal should be restored," he added.





He also expressed anguish that most of the educated residents do not come forward to vote in civic polls. "Due to this, only a section of the population goes to vote. They vote based on the political parties and caste. When the educated come forward to vote, there is a chance for electing better Councillors," he opined.