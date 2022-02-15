Two drunk men fall from terrace after quarrel, one dead

Chennai :

Two men who were fighting it out under the influence of alcohol fell from the terrace on the third floor of a Housing Board building in Kotturpuram. The deceased, A Kumaran (42) of C Block in Chitra Nagar, was a car driver and J Charlie John (38), was a house painter. The incident happened on Saturday night when they went to the terrace to have dinner, where the arguments propped up. In the melee of attacking each other, the duo fell from a height of about 50 feet. While Kumaran died on the spot, Charlie John who suffered multiple fractures was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital. for treatment. Case of suspicious death was converted it into a murder on Monday.



