Bike-borne duo held for snatching phone on Anna Salai

Chennai :

The robbed phone was seized from the accused M John Babu (20) of Vadapalani and S Sathish Kumar (21) of Ashok Kumar before they were sent to judicial remand on Sunday. The phone belongs to M Pasumalai, a tailor. On Saturday night, Pasumalai was walking by the Simpson signal on Anna Salai when two approached him on the pretext of seeking directions to an address and snatched his mobile phone. After investigation, police identified the duo and arrested them.



