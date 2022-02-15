Drunk youth stabs mom to death near Tiruvallur

Chennai :

The deceased, Mallika (50), and her husband Anandan of Koodapakkam village were daily wage labourers. Police said their son and accused Jayapal (23) is allegedly addicted to liquor. Mallika reportedly used to scold him often for not taking up any job to support himself and the family.





When Jayapal came home drunk on Sunday night, Mallika allegedly shouted at him for his wayward behaviour. Infuriated by this, Jayapal took a kitchen knife and stabbed his mother several times and fled the spot. Neighbours who noticed Mallika lying in a pool of blood alerted the police. Vellavedu police came to the spot, but Mallika had succumbed to injuries by then. The police team sent her body for post-mortem examination and secured Jayapal, who was booked for murder and remanded.





Meanwhile, Koyambedu police arrested a retired army man for allegedly murdering a man a week ago following a quarrel. The accused, Murugesan (57) has been staying at the CMBT. On February 7, he allegedly smashed Sathish’s head, a pavement dweller, with a stone when the latter was asleep.