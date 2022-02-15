Oppn accuses DMK candidates of misusing party symbol

Chennai :

“The scheme for distributing Rs 1,000 for women family heads has not been announced officially and the guidelines have also not been rolled out. At a time when the government has not even invited any application for the scheme, the distribution of forms by DMK candidates with the photo of the Chief Minister raises doubts over the intention of persons circulating the forms,” said PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss, in a tweet. The issue of DMK candidates distributing forms to women voters to apply for monetary aid of Rs 1,000 per month was first raised by AIADMK IT Wing in social media.





AIADMK IT Wing head Raj Sathyen said that there was no possibility of giving Rs 1,000 to women but there is every chance of money getting looted from bank accounts as Aadhaar and bank details were obtained by DMK.