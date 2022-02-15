CPCB data shows spike in air pollution at Alandur

Chennai :

Even as the overall air quality improved across the city, pollution has spiked in Alandur that recorded the level of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 to be more than four times the permissible limit, indicating discomfort in the event of prolonged exposure. However, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said the increased level could be because of equipment malfunctioning due to lack of maintenance.





According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality level on Monday was better compared to last month. The PM 2.5 level in Perungudi was 76 microgram/m3, Royapuram 87 microgram/m3, Arumbakkam 88 microgram/m3, Manali 90 microgram/m3 and Kodungaiyur 93 microgram/m3. Though the readings crossed the permissible level of 60 microgram/m3, it still was within the level considered satisfactory.





However, the reading from Alandur station stood in stark contrast from this, recording 274 microgram/m3. This is rated as poor air quality, implying that there would be breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. The pollution level there was high at 249 microgram/m3 even on Sunday.





Overall, air quality is better compared to last month, when the PM 2.5 level had crossed 100 microgram/m3 due to dry wind. Arumbakkam was the worst among the monitoring stations, recording 146 microgram/m3, while the reading in Manali was 124 microgram/m3, Perungudi 121 microgram/m3, Kodungaiyur 117 microgram/m3, and Royapuram 95 microgram/m3 – termed satisfactory.





But when contacted, a senior TNPCB official said the air quality in the city has not been poor for quite some time. “Due to lack of instrument maintenance, the data recorded in Alandur might be false. The pollution level in other areas in the city is normal. It would remain at ‘satisfactory’ level, as vehicle movement increased,” said the official, adding that the recording would go below the permissible limit only if there is a complete lockdown.