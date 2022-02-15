Change in wind pattern may bring rain: MET

Chennai :

“Though only dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu after February 15, there is a change in the wind pattern from northerly to easterly wind, and there is a variation in the direction speed. So, southern Western Ghats and interior districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to get moderate rains for the next 48 hours,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), RMC, Chennai.





“However, the rest of the State will remain dry for the next two days. From February 17, mainly dry weather will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” he added. The daytime temperature went up in Chennai in the last two days. So, the sky is expected to be cloudy, and some areas in the city may receive light rains for the next 48 hours, officials said.





The maximum temperatures in the city increased on Monday, with the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 31.1 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperatures were 24.1 degrees Celsius and 22.1 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam, respectively.





According to a weather blogger, isolated places over southern districts of Tamil Nadu may get light rains for the next three-four days, while Western Ghats districts are expected to receive moderate rains later in the evening.