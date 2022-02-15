Obscene act caught on cam, 23-yr-old arrested

Chennai :

The arrested man was identified as Laksmanan of Meenambakkam, who already has a few cases pending against him. On February 9, a young woman boarded the train in Nungambakkam and was seated alone in the ladies’ compartment.





Around 11 pm, Laksmanan boarded the compartment and finding the woman alone, he started the obscene act in front of her. The woman immediately recorded it on her mobile phone. Realising it, Laksmanan covered his face and got off the train when it reached Chromepet railway station. The woman who works in a YouTube channel released the video on their channel on Sunday.





Following that, the St Thomas Mount RPF and the Tambaram Railway police formed special teams and were trying to identify the person with the help of the video footage. Later, after confirming that it was Laksmanan, the police arrested him from his house on Monday early morning. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.