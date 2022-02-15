Epilepsy curable, shun stigma: Experts

Chennai :

Presiding over the function, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan pointed out that epilepsy was completely treatable. The stigma and false beliefs about it should be discouraged and people should come forward to make use of the facilities at government institutions that offer treatment free of cost, he added.





Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu said parents need to be aware of the signs and symptoms seizures that has a high prevalence in children. Advanced treatment was available for children at all government hospitals throughout the State, he added. Nearly 6,000 patients attend the epilepsy clinic at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital every month and anti-epileptic drugs were issued free of cost to them, said Dr K Mugund, the Head of Neurology Department.





In Tamil Nadu, 3,94,000 people have been diagnosed with epilepsy, of which 50,000 are in Chennai.