Verify before correcting names, Pondy courts told

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the order on disposing of a petition filed by one Gnanaloussany Valmy, a French resident, who sought direction to the district registrar, Mylapore, to accept her petition to change the spelling of her parent’s name in the marriage certificate.





In the document, she had entered the name of her parents as Jagannathan Vallmy and Anjalatsi Ammal instead of Zeganadin Valmya and Virammalle but had not noticed the error. It came to light only when her father sought to apply for citizenship for her daughter. She approached Oulgaret Municipality, Puducherry to rectify it under Article 99 of the French Civil Code.





Though the additional sub-judge, Puducherry, directed the municipality to rectify the name, the district registrar, Mylapore, did not accept it.





However, the High Court rejected the plea, holding that she petitioner was yet to establish her case.