Tahsildar demands Rs 5 lakh bribe, DVAC registers case

Chennai :

DVAC has slapped a case against Tahsildar Saravanan and surveyor Kishore under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act based on a complaint from N Murugesan of Adambakkam. He had approached the Tahsildar to change a patta to his name on 8 February.





After the patta name transfer, Kishore allegedly called Murugesan using his assistant’s phone and demanded Rs 5 lakh for the ‘service’. Murugesan however recorded this conversation.





Later, during another conversation, Kishore had allegedly told Murugesan that if the money was not paid, patta name will be changed again. On February 10, Murugesan was asked to come to the Tahsildar’s office and the officer demanded Rs 5 lakh. Later surveyor Kishore too met him and told Murugesan that Rs 3 lakh of Rs.5 lakh was for Tahsildar, while the rest was for himself.





Murugesan approached the DVAC, lodged the complaint and submitted the recorded conversation to the investigators.