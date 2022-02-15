File response on TV actors’ assn election: HC

Chennai :

Submitting that the government has not given permission for conducting the elections citing the pandemic situation, A Ravivarma, president of the association, also sought directions to give due permission, apart from sending their respective observers to oversee and watch over the election process.





“As per the bylaws of our organisation, we have to conduct elections every three years. As the tenure of the elected members has expired, we have to conduct the election now,” the petitioner added.