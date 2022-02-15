File response on TV actors’ assn election: HC

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Chennai City Corporation, State Health and Family Welfare Department, Labour Department and the police department to file their response by next week on a plea seeking direction to offer protection for the smooth conduct of the election of Chinnathirai Nadigargal Sangam (small screen/television actors’ association).
Chennai:
Submitting that the government has not given permission for conducting the elections citing the pandemic situation, A Ravivarma, president of the association, also sought directions to give due permission, apart from sending their respective observers to oversee and watch over the election process.
“As per the bylaws of our organisation, we have to conduct elections every three years. As the tenure of the elected members has expired, we have to conduct the election now,” the petitioner added.
