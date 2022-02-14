Photojournalist dies by suicide: AIADMK, Press Club request assistance to kin

Chennai :

T Kumar, a veteran photojournalist, working here for a news agency died by suicide and Chief Minister M K Stalin, the principal opposition AIADMK and the journalist fraternity on Monday condoled his death. In a condolence message, Stalin said he was grieved to learn that Kumar has ended his life. The CM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.





Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami in his condolence, urged the state government to provide an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to Kumar's family from a benevolent fund for journalists. AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he was pained to note that Kumar ended his life due to stress. Last night, a colleague found Kumar hanging from a ceiling hook in the agency's office here.





On information, police personnel arrived and they rushed the photographer to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Following autopsy, the body was handed over to his family on Monday.





Kumar was 56 and he is survived by wife, son and a daughter.





Sources in the news outlet here said he was facing financial trouble and 'backlog of salaries.' A photojournalist with over 30 years' experience, he rose through the ranks of the news agency to become its state bureau chief. He had joined the news agency in 1986 and he was the first photographer to become state head of the agency in Tamil Nadu.





Chennai Press Club's (CPC) Joint Secretary Barathi Tamizhan said Kumar, a senior CPC member, has been busy with preparations for his daughter's marriage and his death by suicide is an irreparable loss. The CPC office-bearer appealed to Chief Minister Stalin to help Kumar's family by providing financial assistance to them.