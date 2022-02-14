Speeding car runs amok in Anna Nagar, one injured

Chennai :

A speeding car ran amok and crashed into a shop in Anna Nagar late on Sunday night and one suffered injuries.





The CCTV footage of the accident circulated on social media and police suspect racing by youngsters to be the cause of the accident.





Around 11.30 pm, two cars were speeding on the second avenue and one of the cars suddenly ran amok and crashed into a shop on the other side of the pavement.





While the men inside the car fled the spot, a staff of the shop who was standing at the entrance suffered injuries. The victim was rushed to the hospital and Tirumangalam traffic investigation police reached the spot on information and conducted inquiries. The car was seized.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the car has been registered in the name of one Saminathan and his son named Rajesh took the vehicle out for a drive.





Police said that it is not clear whether Rajesh was behind the wheel or one his friends drove the car. "Rajesh is yet to surrender and other details will be known after he is inquired," said police.





Since the accident took place after 11 pm, the damages were minimal, added police.