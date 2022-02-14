Gang attacks, injures Rly fitter in robbery bid, three arrested

Chennai :

The attack happened when S Sankar, working as a fitter in Railways, was waylaid in Panamthope railway colony in Ayanavaram by a gang of five demanding to part with the cash with him. When he refused, the gang attacked him with stones in which he suffered injuries on his head. Based on Sankar’s complaint, Otteri police on Sunday arrested three persons, including two brothers, from Ekangipuram, Ayanavaram. They were identified as Ajith Kumar, 21, his brother Vasanth Kumar, 19 and Vijayakumar, 19. Police are questioning a minor who was also involved and are looking for another suspect linked to the incident.



