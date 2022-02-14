Man who travelled to Yemen detained at Chennai airport

Chennai :

A man who travelled to Yemen despite a travel ban and returned had been detained at the airport. The passenger identified as Murugan, 41, of Villupuram, was detained by the immigration officials and handed over to the airport police. According to the police, he landed at Chennai airport on Sunday morning from Sharjah. During the immigration check, the officials found he had travelled to Saudi Arabia four years ago to work at a construction site. From there he had travelled to Yemen a few months ago. Due to security reasons, Indians are banned from travelling to countries like Yemen and Libya since 2014. As Murugan was found to have violated the order, he was detained and handed over to airport police for further action.



