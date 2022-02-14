SR suburban services back to pre-Covid level

Chennai :

An announcement from SR said, “Due to relaxations in COVID protocol announced, the EMU timings for weekdays services are revised and restored to Pre-COVID services in all sections with effect from Feb 14.”





A total of 658 services will be operated in the Chennai suburban train section from Monday. As per the announcement, about 254 services and 240 services would be operated in the Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu sections.





Likewise, about 84 and 80 services would be operated on Chennai-Gummudipundi and Chennai Beach-Velachery sections.





Southern Railway had reduced train frequency and announced restrictions like the production of COVID vaccination certificates for purchasing suburban train tickets.