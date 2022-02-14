Medavakkam 2nd flyover to be ready by month-end

Chennai :

Sources in the State Highways Department said the work on the 2.3-km long three-lane flyover is almost complete except for some minor tasks. The flyover is likely to be thrown open for traffic by this month-end. “Only after the opening of the flyover for the traffic, we will be able to take up work on the stormwater drain and service roads. Those works will be completed in two-months time,” the sources added.





The Medavakkam Koot road is one of the busiest junctions which connects Tambaram, Velacherry and Shollinganallur. On average, 1.30 lakh motorists use the stretch daily.





The State Highways Department started work on the twin flyovers at Medavakkam on Velachery-Tambaram road at a cost of Rs 133 crore in 2016. But the work came to a standstill due to a delay in the land acquisition. After a long delay, one of the twin flyovers permitting the movement of vehicles from Velachery to Tambaram was opened for traffic in February last year.





With the flyovers coming up at the commercial areas, the land acquisition took longer than expected, the sources said, adding the contractor awarded the work in 2016 ran into financial trouble leading to the termination of the contract. “The present contractor took over the project in 2019 but work got delayed due to various reasons,” sources added.