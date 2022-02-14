Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Filing of case will not solve fishermen problem involving an international maritime boundary





It has always been distressing that Tamil Nadu fishermen, on crossing international maritime boundary line, are being shot at or arrested and put behind bars for months and years by the Sri Lankan authorities, their fishing nets, vessels and catch destroyed or seized and later auctioned, all because of ceding of Katchatheevu in the Palk Strait to the Island nation in 1974 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.





With the Union government more keen on improving ties with Sri Lanka rather than being empathetic to TN fishermen issues, is there anything fishermen welfare association or rights bodies can do in this regard, like moving court to get governments to act or escalating the rights violation by the Sri Lankan Navy before any international court or forum?





— Muthu, Mahabalipuram





Poaching across the border by both sides’ fishermen is not of a recent origin. It has been going on for several decades and even before the ceding of Katchatheevu. There are also several other issues regarding the fishing rights of the fishermen on both sides. Several public interest litigations have been filed in the Madurai bench while I was there, but however, no satisfactory solution was found on this issue. The mere filing of a case will not solve the problem involving an international maritime boundary.





Ways and means have to be found by both countries sitting across the table and arriving at a satisfactory solution regarding the fishing rights and the causing of harm by the patrolling forces.



