Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai:
Filing of case will not solve fishermen problem involving an international maritime boundary
It has always been distressing that Tamil Nadu fishermen, on crossing international maritime boundary line, are being shot at or arrested and put behind bars for months and years by the Sri Lankan authorities, their fishing nets, vessels and catch destroyed or seized and later auctioned, all because of ceding of Katchatheevu in the Palk Strait to the Island nation in 1974 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
With the Union government more keen on improving ties with Sri Lanka rather than being empathetic to TN fishermen issues, is there anything fishermen welfare association or rights bodies can do in this regard, like moving court to get governments to act or escalating the rights violation by the Sri Lankan Navy before any international court or forum?
— Muthu, Mahabalipuram
Poaching across the border by both sides’ fishermen is not of a recent origin. It has been going on for several decades and even before the ceding of Katchatheevu. There are also several other issues regarding the fishing rights of the fishermen on both sides. Several public interest litigations have been filed in the Madurai bench while I was there, but however, no satisfactory solution was found on this issue. The mere filing of a case will not solve the problem involving an international maritime boundary.
Ways and means have to be found by both countries sitting across the table and arriving at a satisfactory solution regarding the fishing rights and the causing of harm by the patrolling forces.
Resignation from LLP will have to be notified to appropriate authorities in prescribed format
I am a designated partner of a newly registered limited liability partnership (LLP) firm, which I joined after much prodding by two of my long-lost friends. After committing my life’s earnings (of which Rs 15 lakh finds a mention in the registration details with the Registrar of Companies) I developed cold feet for various reasons. My friends have no objection to me leaving the LLP as new people are joining. However, is there any risk involved for me in the future in case the LLP flops since my name is part of the registered deed?
— Sandhya Swaminath, Perambur
After your resignation from the LLP, no fresh liability will be cast on you. You can resign by mutual agreement between the parties on the question of any liability arising out of the date before your resignation. The resignation will have to be notified to the appropriate authorities in the prescribed manner.
