Puneeth Rajkumar's family meets CM Stalin

Chennai :

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivrajkumar and his wife Geetha have come to Chennai and met Chief Minister MK Stalin at his camp office in Alwarpet.





Their meet was a courtesy call.





Stalin has expressed his condolences for Puneeth untimely demise. Puneeth passed on October 29 last year due to cardiac arrest, he was 46.









Puneeth's swansong movie 'James' film's teaser released recently to rave reception from his fans and general public. The action movie is planned to be released on March 17, the actor's birth anniversary.