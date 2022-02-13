Squirrel monkeys stolen from Vandalur zoo rescued, 4 held

Chennai :

Two squirrel monkeys were rescued at Arignar Anna Zoological Park on Saturday after they went missing last week. The official said that a temporary zoo worker was handed in gloves with him. The visitor who happened to be a criminal cut open the chain link and got away with the squirrel monkeys.





On July 22, 2020, two male squirrel monkeys were handed over to Arignar Anna Zoological Park by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai and they were housed in this park since then.





According to the press release "On February 8, the forest range officer at the zoo reported that night patrolling party when they were on rounds early in the morning found that the chain-link fencing of squirrel monkey enclosure was cut open by some miscreants and the two male squirrel l monkeys were found missing. Immediately she officials complained about a lote nearby police station, and the team visited the spot on February 9."





In addition to that, the Director of the zoo also initiated an internal investigation, and CCTV footage was screened to get clues and leads. A lot of effort was made to screen CCTV footage in the various cameras in the zoo. "Clues has been obtained about a miscreant was handed to the zoo through entrance gate after purchasing the ticket, as his movements on CCTV cameras evoked doubt he was narrowed down," said the zoo official.





