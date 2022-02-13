Sun, Feb 13, 2022

Something sweet, sour: An ode to spirit of romance

Published: Feb 13,202208:14 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On Valentine’s Day, brush up your culinary skills and serve up these exotic delicacies for that special someone

Lotus Root Cromesquis (left) and Jack and Rose
Lotus Root Cromesquis (left) and Jack and Rose
Chennai: LOTUS ROOT CROMESQUIS 

Panko Crusted Lotus Stem Beignets with Raw Mango Pachadi (Serves: 6)

INGREDIENTS

FOR CROMESQUIS

Lotus Stem: 500gm

Bay Leaves: 2 Nos

Cinnamon Stick: 2 Nos

Cloves: 3 Nos

Fennel Seeds: 9gm

Ginger Powder: 10gm

Sea Salt: To taste

Black Cumin Seeds: 9gm 

Black Cardamom: 3 Nos

Green Cardamom: 4 Nos

Garlic: 9 cloves

Red Chili Powder: 30gm

Cilantro Leaves: 40gm 

Bread Crumb: 400gm

Flour: 50gm

Ghee: 20gm

FOR MANGO PACHADI

Raw mango: 200gm

Mustard seeds: 4gm

Sea salt: To taste

Jaggery: 40gm

Chili powder: 10gm

Turmeric power: 5gm

Curry leaves: 4gm

Coriander powder: 15gm

Oil: 20gm

Black salt: 3gm

FOR GARNISH

Fried Lotus Stem Chips:

30gm

Sunflower Leaves: Few

leaves

Recipe Courtesy: SYNCK, Besant Nagar

JACK & ROSE

Jackfruit & Rose Sorbet with Almond Gum (Serves: 15)

INGREDIENTS

FOR SORBET

Sugar: 250gm

Water: 1.5ltr

Lemon juice: 40gm

Banana leaves: 1 Full leaf

Jackfruit Pulp: 300gm

Meetha Attar: 2 Drop

For Garnish

Damask Rose: Few petals

Almond Gum: 20gm

METHOD

For sorbet base

Soak almond gum in water overnight and preserve it.

In a pan, add sugar and water. Boil it to the single string, add lemon juice, Meetha Attar and jackfruit pulp. Cool it down in a pacojet beaker. Freeze and churn out the required portion.

Serve a scoop on banana leaves and chiffonade of Damask Rose with almond gum base.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations