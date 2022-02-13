Something sweet, sour: An ode to spirit of romance

Lemon juice: 40gm

Banana leaves: 1 Full leaf

Jackfruit Pulp: 300gm

Meetha Attar: 2 Drop

For Garnish

Damask Rose: Few petals

Almond Gum: 20gm

METHOD





For sorbet base





Soak almond gum in water overnight and preserve it.





In a pan, add sugar and water. Boil it to the single string, add lemon juice, Meetha Attar and jackfruit pulp. Cool it down in a pacojet beaker. Freeze and churn out the required portion.





Serve a scoop on banana leaves and chiffonade of Damask Rose with almond gum base.