Something sweet, sour: An ode to spirit of romance

On Valentine’s Day, brush up your culinary skills and serve up these exotic delicacies for that special someone
Chennai: LOTUS ROOT CROMESQUIS
Panko Crusted Lotus Stem Beignets with Raw Mango Pachadi (Serves: 6)
INGREDIENTS
FOR CROMESQUIS
Lotus Stem: 500gm
Bay Leaves: 2 Nos
Cinnamon Stick: 2 Nos
Cloves: 3 Nos
Fennel Seeds: 9gm
Ginger Powder: 10gm
Sea Salt: To taste
Black Cumin Seeds: 9gm
Black Cardamom: 3 Nos
Green Cardamom: 4 Nos
Garlic: 9 cloves
Red Chili Powder: 30gm
Cilantro Leaves: 40gm
Bread Crumb: 400gm
Flour: 50gm
Ghee: 20gm
FOR MANGO PACHADI
Raw mango: 200gm
Mustard seeds: 4gm
Sea salt: To taste
Jaggery: 40gm
Chili powder: 10gm
Turmeric power: 5gm
Curry leaves: 4gm
Coriander powder: 15gm
Oil: 20gm
Black salt: 3gm
FOR GARNISH
Fried Lotus Stem Chips:
30gm
Sunflower Leaves: Few
leaves
Recipe Courtesy: SYNCK, Besant Nagar
JACK & ROSE
Jackfruit & Rose Sorbet with Almond Gum (Serves: 15)
INGREDIENTS
FOR SORBET
Sugar: 250gm
Water: 1.5ltr
Lemon juice: 40gm
Banana leaves: 1 Full leaf
Jackfruit Pulp: 300gm
Meetha Attar: 2 Drop
For Garnish
Damask Rose: Few petals
Almond Gum: 20gm
METHOD
For sorbet base
Soak almond gum in water overnight and preserve it.
In a pan, add sugar and water. Boil it to the single string, add lemon juice, Meetha Attar and jackfruit pulp. Cool it down in a pacojet beaker. Freeze and churn out the required portion.
Serve a scoop on banana leaves and chiffonade of Damask Rose with almond gum base.
