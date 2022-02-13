Auto driver returns 3.5 sovereigns left behind by passenger in Triplicane

Chennai :





After he informed the police personnel that he dropped three passengers in Triplicane from Madhavaram and took another ride from Triplicane to Greams Road, he was taken to Triplicane police station and inquiries revealed that one S Venkatesan of Arimuthu Mastri street took the ride to Triplicane on Nandakumar’s autorickshaw. Since inquiries confirmed that the bracelet belongs to Venkatesan, it was handed over to him.

A 42-year-old auto driver returned 3.5 sovereigns left behind by a passenger in Triplicane on Friday. Auto driver S Nandakumar of Vysarpadi found a gold bracelet on the passenger seat on Friday afternoon and came straight to the Commissioner’s office in Vepery to return the jewellery.