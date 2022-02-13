Four parked two-wheelers go up in flame in Guindy during night hours

Chennai :





Around 12.45 am, one of the owners, Suman Raj noticed flames through the window and peeked out only to find his vehicle along with three others ablaze. Suman Raj and neighbours put out the fire and alerted Guindy police. A team rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. Police are verifying whether the bikes were set ablaze by miscreants or due to the presence of some inflammable materials in one of the bikes.

Four parked two-wheelers were reduced to skeletons after they suddenly caught fire in Guindy on Saturday morning and police are investigating if it is the job of miscreants. The incident happened at Venkatapuram after the vehicle owners left the two-wheelers around 11 pm when they returned home from work.