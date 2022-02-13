Bank cashier’s house burgled in MKB Nagar, gold, cash stolen

Chennai :

Unidentified persons broke open a bank cashier’s house in MKB Nagar and escaped with four sovereigns and Rs 55,000 in cash on Saturday. A Moorthi of North Avenue Road who works at a government sector bank as a cashier had gone out of town on Friday to attend an event.





However, one of his neighbours found Moorthi’s house door broken open in the wee hours of Saturday and alerted him. Moorthi’s kin immediately rushed to the spot and inspected the house. According to him, Rs 55,000 and four sovereigns were missing from the house. MKB Nagar police have registered a case about the incident.



