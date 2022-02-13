Vendor arrested for assaulting AE of Koyambedu market committee

Chennai :





However, a vendor named Durai picked up an argument with Kalpana after which she ordered the seizure of the bundles of curry leaves. Infuriated over this, Durai allegedly pushed the staff on the floor. Based on her complaint, Koyambedu police registered a case and arrested Durai. He was remanded in judicial custody.

A curry leaves vendor was arrested on the charges of assaulting a staffer of the Koyembedu Market Management Committee (KMMC) on Friday. Kalpana, an assistant engineer with KMMC, noticed curry leaves vendors doing business blocking the road near the police booth and asked them to make way for the vehicles.