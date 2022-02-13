334 micro observers to monitor vulnerable booths in Chennai

Chennai :

After identifying 1,139 critical and vulnerable polling booths in city, the Greater Chennai Corporation and District Election Office has decided to deploy 334 micro observers to monitor them.





“Senior bank officials have been appointed as micro observers. They will monitor polling process in the booths. The remaining vulnerable and critical booths will be live streamed. They will also monitor whether the polling starts on time,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer.





He added that the micro observers would ensure the election process is conducted in a fair manner by holding mock polling in front of candidates’ agents before the commencement of actual polling. “Micro observers will also alert election observers and zonal observers if any irregularities occur in the booths,” Bedi added. On Saturday, the civic body conducted a training session for the micro observers at Ripon Building. As of Friday, around 14,000 postal votes have been dispatched to polling personnel. Micro observers would be given postal ballots.





Meanwhile, the civic body started setting of ballot units by pasting names of candidates and symbols. Once the ballot units are set, the civic body would seal the units and send them to strong rooms. The units would be taken out only on the polling day.As another safety measure, the civic body would install CCTV cameras at 5,794 polling booths.





So far, the Corporation has filed 44 cases for violation of model code of conduct.