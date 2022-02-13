Woman sends friend to rob mother-in-law, lands in soup

Chennai :

In a twist in a case related to robbery of a gold chain from a sexagenerian woman inside her house in Tirumullaivoyal, police arrested her daughter-in-law on Friday for engaging her friend to rob mother-in-law to settle scores with her.





The incident happened on Thursday when the victim Lalitha (63) of Devi Nagar was alone at her house. A man barged into her house and robbed the 3.5-sovereign chain she was wearing before fleeing the spot.





Lalitha raised an alarm, but in vain, after which a complaint was lodged at Tirumullaivoyal police station.





While Lalitha had raised suspicion on her daughter-in-law Latha alias Mohanasundari, CCTV footage reportedly confirmed that Mohanasundari and the robber met after the incident. She was secured for investigation and the woman allegedly confessed that she planned to rob her mother-in-law with the help of a friend. Police said Mohanasundari had pledged her mother-in-law’s jewellery for the medical treatment of her sister. However, Lalitha allegedly kept on demanding the jewellery, after which Mohanasundrai recently retrieved and returned them.





However, Mohanasundari was angry with her mother-in-law and even challenged her once that the jewellery would not be of any use to her. Police seized the chain from Mohanasundari and arrested her. However, she was let off on bail by the magistrate. Police have launched a hunt for Mohanasundari’s friend named Karthikeyan, who robbed the chain from Latha. Mohanasundari’s husband is employed at an automobile firm and has a daughter.