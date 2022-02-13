Kamal Haasan urges Centre to take steps to release TN fishermen detained by Lankan govt

Chennai :





In a tweet, the actor-turned-politician urged the Union government to take steps to recover the boats belonging to the fishermen that were seized and auctioned by the Sri Lankan government. He said Rameswaram fishermen had been staging protests condemning the excesses of the Sri Lankan navy.





இலங்கைச் சிறையில் வாடும் தமிழக மீனவர்களை விடுவிக்கவும், இலங்கை அரசால் ஏலம் விடப்பட்ட படகுகளை மீட்கக் கோரியும், இலங்கைக் கடற்படையின் அத்துமீறல்களைக் கண்டித்தும் ராமேஸ்வரம் மீனவர்கள் போராடி வருகிறார்கள். தமிழக மீனவர்களின் நியாயமான கோரிக்கைகளுக்கு மத்திய அரசு செவிசாய்க்க வேண்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 12, 2022





Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan on Saturday urged the Union government to fulfil the demands of the state fishermen by initiating efforts for the release of Rameswaram fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy and lodged in prisons in the island nation on charges of fishing in their territorial waters.