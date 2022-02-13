Two Tasmac bar workers held for murder in Kumaran Nagar

Chennai :

Kumaran Nagar police have arrested two workers of a Tasmac bar for beating a drunk man to death in West Mambalam.





The arrested were identified as Sanjay alias Sahaya Jebastin (24) of Sivagangai district and Gopi (37) of Ramanathapuram.





The deceased Gokul (21) of Kumaran Nagar reportedly demanded liquor at the Tasmac shop on Reddy Kuppam road around 9 am on Friday even before the shop opened which led to a quarrel between him and the workers of the bar attached to the shop.





Gokul, who was already drunk, allegedly tried to attack the workers and the latter retaliated by beating him up.





Gokul’s father Kannan rescued him and took him home. However, when Kannan tried to wake Gokul up in the afternoon, the latter was unconscious. There were also bleeding injuries on his head. The ambulance crew rushed to the spot and confirmed that he was already dead.





Based on Kannan’s complaint, Kumaran Nagar police registered a case and picked up the bar workers Sanjay and Gopi. During interrogation, they admitted to beating Gokul.





The duo was booked for murder remanded in judicial custody on Friday night.