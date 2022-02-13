Woman dead, partner hurt in ‘suicide bid’

Chennai :

A 36-year-old woman was charred to death and her 40-year-old live-in partner has been admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns following a suspected case of suicide at their rented house in Periamet on Saturday.





Police said the survivor, Sandeep Jain, had separated from his wife and was living with Ilaichi Jain at an apartment on Choolai High Road for the last three years. On Saturday afternoon, Sandeep called his neighbour over the phone asking him to come to his house urgently.





When the neighbour went to the house, he was shocked to find both Sandeep and Ilaichi half burnt in the bedroom. He immediately alerted the Periamet police and the couple was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.





However, Ilaichi was declared brought dead as she suffered 80 per cent burns and Sandeep has been admitted with 60 per cent.





Preliminary inquiries revealed that there were differences between the couple. Police suspect that Ilaichi might have doused herself with kerosene and attempted suicide after a quarrel and the latter might have suffered burns in the bid to rescue her. What transpired between the couple before the incident would be known only after Sandeep recovered, said officials.





Sandeep’s father is said to be running a textile business in Sowcarpet while the police are gathering details about Ilaichi’s family.